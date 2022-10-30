Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 30.

These teams last met in San Francisco on Oct. 3. The 49ers won 24-9, and Matthew Stafford threw for 254 with no touchdowns and one interception. Should you start the Rams QB in this rematch? We’ll break it down in the analysis below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

There’s no way around it: Stafford has been an unreliable fantasy play this season. He’s averaging 12.29 fantasy points per game, which ranks 25th among quarterbacks. It’s tough to envision any improvement in this divisional battle against a capable 49ers defense.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Rams are coming off a bye week, so there’s some hope that Stafford can turn things around. However, it’s difficult to trust a guy who has scored more than 13 fantasy points only once this season. The last time Stafford played the 49ers, he posted just 7.8 fantasy points. That’s not going to cut it, and Stafford is not worth starting in a 12-team fantasy league.