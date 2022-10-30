Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional battle for Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Cam Akers is out indefinitely for the Rams, meaning Darrell Henderson will retain RB1 responsibilities in the Los Angeles backfield. Is that enough to start Henderson in your fantasy league? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

The Rams can’t run the ball right now. Naturally, that’s not a good sign for Henderson’s fantasy prospects. Henderson has played in one game this season with Akers out of the picture, running for 43 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown to boot. That came in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, and his matchup against San Francisco is significantly harder. The 49ers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Despite the tough matchup and general inefficiencies, Henderson makes sense as an RB2 or FLEX play in Week 8. Don’t expect a breakout performance, but Henderson is the Rams’ featured back, absorbing the majority of the carries with goal-line work as well. Start him and hope for a touchdown.