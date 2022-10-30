Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Rams WR Allen Robinson has had a tough time this season. Should you expect a bounce back in Week 8? Is he worth starting in fantasy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

Do you want the good news or bad news first? The good news: Robinson has scored 15+ fantasy points in two games this season. Now for the bad news. Robinson scored less than five fantasy points in every other game. Fellow Rams WR Van Jefferson is expected to return this week, which doesn’t help Robinson’s fantasy prospects.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Leave him on your bench. Robinson is the 68th-ranked wide receiver in terms of fantasy production. The last time the Rams played the 49ers, Robinson finished with two receptions for seven yards. The odds are your fantasy team can do better.