Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. The last time these two teams met (Oct. 3), the 49ers came away with a convincing 24-9 victory. Will the Rams’ offense struggle this time around as well? What are the fantasy prospects for Rams TE Tyler Higbee? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

The Rams are coming off a bye, and hopefully, they used it to sort some things out on offense. Higbee has been decent as a fantasy tight end, but he hasn’t exactly made a splash either. The Rams TE is currently averaging 10.6 fantasy points per game (PPR scoring), which ranks 10th among his position.

Start or sit in Week 8?

The Rams faced the 49ers in Week 4, and Higbee had a big game with 10 catches for 73 yards. Los Angeles was forced to pass early and often, resulting in 14 targets for Higbee.

The Rams TE has seen double-digit targets in two of his last four games, and there’s a good chance QB Matthew Stafford will feed Higbee in this matchup. Go ahead and start Higbee with confidence, as he’s a legitimate top-five fantasy tight end in Week 8.