Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off of a career-high rushing day as he topped the century mark on the ground in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That mobility coupled with better ball security has made Jones a pretty trustworthy QB2 in all fantasy leagues. Does he have room for more upside this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

If everything goes according to plan for the Giants, Jones will not attempt more than 30 passes per game. That conservative approach has tamped down his passing stats, but it has also helped him avoid the turnovers that have been a big part of his career. Jones has just one turnover over the past four games — all Giants victories. He hasn’t topped 217 passing yards this year and has just three passing scores over the past five games, but his floor is pretty safe thanks in part to his legs. Jones has run for at least 35 yards in four of those five games and added three TDs. He went for 107 yards and a score last week in Jacksonville. The Giants keep having success with Jones executing play-action bootleg runs; defenses will have to adjust at some point, but they will keep going back to that well until they do. Expect Jones to run quite a bit this weekend against an underrated Seahawks defense, and he may be forced to throw a little more often against a Seattle team averaging 26.1 points per game.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Jones still carries some risk if he gets into a shootout. But he’s a fine bye-week replacement option this week as a high-floor QB2.