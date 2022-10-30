Wan’Dale Robinson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Wan’Dale Robinson has yet to breakout in his rookie season with the New York Giants, but might that be about to change following this week’s shakeup in New York’s receiving corps? Let’s take a look at his Week 8 fantasy outlook versus the Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Robinson returned from injury in Week 6 and has put up 4-37-1 and 6-50-0 lines over the past two weeks. The Giants didn’t have Kadarius Toney available for either game, so it’s not like Robinson’s role will drastically change following New York’s trade with Kansas City this week. His eight targets last week were encouraging, but this is a low-volume passing attack led by a horribly flawed QB. Even if the surprisingly high-scoring Seahawks force the Giants to throw more often this Sunday, that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be more production from the Giants’ wideouts; Daniel Jones’ inability to throw deep or be consistently accurate makes all of his WRs risky bets from week to week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Robinson is a WR4 dart throw this week. Unless you are in a pinch due to bye weeks and injuries, sit him.