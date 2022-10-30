Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton got into the end zone for the first time this season in Week 7. Will we see a repeat this Sunday when New York travels west to face the Seahawks? Let’s take a glance at his fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Don’t expect Slayton to take on more work in the wake of the Kadarius Toney trade to Kansas City; it’s not like the injured Toney was making an impact on the field anyway. Slayton’s target count from Weeks 4-7 was two, seven, three and six. So which is it this week? Good luck with that guess. He has the best chance at a touchdown because he is the Giants’ best downfield threat out wide, but New York would rather not throw more than 30 times per game. That puts a pretty low ceiling on every receiver in this offense, regardless of matchup. It also doesn’t help that QB Daniel Jones, while playing better this year, still does not want to be aggressive downfield. With Slayton, you’re basically hoping that he connects on the one or two deep shots he sees per week. Otherwise, he will leave you very disappointed.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Slayton is a boom-or-bust WR4. Sit him.