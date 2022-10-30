Geno Smith start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks hope to keep their winning ways going when they host the New York Giants in Week 8. One player familiar with the Giants is Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who played for New York previously in his career. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith has been solid this year, averaging about 245 passing yards per game. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The problem for Smith is Seattle’s reliance on the run game and D.K. Metcalf’s injury. Will the Seahawks let Smith air it out more against New York or will they continue to feed the running backs and only give their quarterback a few big shot opportunities?

Start or sit in Week 8?

Smith is among the better streaming options at quarterback but this is a tough matchup. Sit him unless you have no other options of similar quality.