Kenneth Walker III start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have finally let running back Kenneth Walker III run wild and it’s paying immediate dividends for the franchise. Walker might be the game-changing presence in your fantasy football league this season at a crucial time. Is he an automatic lock in every lineup when healthy?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Walker has been on fire since taking over as the full-time starter, going for 352 yards and four touchdowns in the last three games. That production is likely not sustainable but Walker has a prominent role in this offense and Seattle isn’t exactly airing it out with tremendous success. Even with the Giants possessing a strong run defense, Walker should be worth playing this week on volume alone.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Start Walker, who will become a lock in lineups as a RB2 with RB1 potential as the season moves along.