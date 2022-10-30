Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks host the New York Giants in Week 8 with both teams looking to keep their winning ways going. The Seahawks could be without wide receiver Tyler Lockett as he’s officially listed as questionable for the contest. If Lockett does suit up, would he be worth putting in your fantasy football lineup for the week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett might be limited even if he does play, which is a risk managers might want to take. The receiver has some high upside with his big-play potential, but the overall ceiling is down with the change from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith. Lockett is the team’s leading receiver and should see more targets with D.K. Metcalf out, but the receiver remains inconsistent.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Lockett is in flex consideration for sure and could be a WR2 given the players on a bye this week.