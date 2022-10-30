Noah Fant start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

One of the players who came to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade was tight end Noah Fant. Fant was expected to be a vital piece of this offense but has failed to really click so far. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineup for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Fant has taken a back seat to Will Dissly, who is primarily a blocking tight end. Dissly has three touchdowns, while Fant only has one. The former also has more receiving yards this season. Fant appears to eventually get involved but he’s not really a factor in fantasy football at the moment. With some receivers for Seattle banged up, there is a chance Fant could get more work this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Tight end is so tough to judge. Managers can do worse than Fant, but don’t expect much from him if you do start him.