Marquise Goodwin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Marquise Goodwin ahead of the Seahawks’ Week 8 matchup against the Giants.

By DKNation Staff
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Chargers
Marquise Goodwin of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Seattle Seahawks won 37-23.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will look to keep their winning ways going in Week 8 when they host the New York Giants. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was likely a hot waiver wire pickup this week after he scored two touchdowns in Week 7. Is he worth putting your fantasy football lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin broke out last week for 67 yards and two touchdowns, largely because D.K. Metcalf exited the game early. Metcalf is out this week again and Tyler Lockett is questionable. That means Goodwin could be in line for a lot more snaps and targets than he usually would see, even in Seattle’s run-heavy offense. Lockett’s injury situation is worth monitoring for managers considering playing Goodwin.

Start or sit in Week 8?

In a week where there are some prominent receivers on a bye, Goodwin has some flex appeal even in a tough matchup against the Giants.

