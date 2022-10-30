Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers head to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. The offensive struggles continue with the Packers on a three-game losing streak, looking to avoid being swept by the state of NY. After winning back-to-back MVP awards, it doesn’t look like A-Rod will make it three in a row this season. Let’s look at his outlook for SNF.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is just inside the top 10 among QBs in fantasy football this season. He’s in danger of dropping out of that group this week against a tough Bills defense on the road. While Rodgers hasn’t been terrible outside of fantasy football (technically), he has been super underwhelming this season. He hasn’t thrown for more than 300 yards or more than two TDs in any game this season. His ceiling is super low right now.

Start or sit in Week 8?

It’s hard to start Rodgers in any format really. He has no rushing upside. He has very little receiving help. The Packers aren’t sustaining enough drives for Rodgers to even get to 3-4 TDs in a game. So Rodgers is best left on the bench or waiver wire this week.