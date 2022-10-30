Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers are on a three-game losing streak and have dropped to 3-4 on the season. The Packers have a tough task going up against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Let’s look at Aaron Jones’ outlook for fantasy football against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones bounced back from a string of poor fantasy outings with just under 30 fantasy points in Week 7 vs. the Commanders. He still isn’t doing damage on the ground but had nine catches for 53 yards and two TDs. Prior to last week, Jones hadn’t scored since Week 2 vs. the Chicago Bears. Jones’ season high for carries is only 16 and he hasn’t had double-digit carries in the past two weeks. It remains perplexing why the Packers won’t get their best offensive weapon more involved.

Start or sit in Week 8?

This isn’t really a debate. You’re still starting Jones. Despite his struggles, he still gets 10+ touches per week and has a very high ceiling. The matchup isn’t great but the script should call for a lot of Jones rather than AJ Dillon if the Packers are down early. In PPR formats, Jones could eat up receptions. Allen Lazard has already been ruled out, so that’s one less red-zone target for Aaron Rodgers.