AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers have to head to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. The Bills had their bye week last week and get the extra afternoon of rest before this matchup. Do the Packers even stand a chance? We’ll see. Let’s take a look at RB AJ Dillon’s outlook for fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Packers’ offense has been awful this season and it has less to do with personnel, at least in the backfield. The offensive line hasn’t been able to stay healthy, which has caused issues in the run and passing games. Dillon has seen his role diminish a bit this season. He has a combined 20 carries over the past three weeks and isn’t getting into the end zone since Green Bay can’t even get into the red zone. Dillon is also ceding passing game work to Aaron Jones.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Dillon may be best left on the bench at this point. He’s an OK FLEX option in deeper PPR formats if you have no one else. Otherwise, it’s hard to expect much out of Dillon at this point. He’s a risky FLEX with some upside if the Packers’ offense gets going.