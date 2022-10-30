Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers take on the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers have had a miserable season so far at 3-4 and the offense has regressed back to the Stone Age. We take a look at rookie WR Romeo Doubs’ outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

The Packers have already ruled out WRs Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and Christian Watson is questionable due to injury. So the wide receiving core that is already super weak may be weaker. Up until Week 7, Doubs had been a relative bright spot this season. He has 26 catches on 42 targets for 234 yards and a pair of TDs. Is that even a bright spot? That’s how bad the Packers have been on offense.

Start or sit in Week 8?

With everyone hurt, Doubs isn’t a bad FLEX play or even WR3 option in PPR. He’s going to play plenty of snaps and should get targets. The game script is also favorable. If the Packers get down, they’ll have to throw the ball plenty.