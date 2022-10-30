Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season with a matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Packers have dropped three straight games and are below .500 for the first time in what feels like forever. Let’s take a look at TE Robert Tonyan’s outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

After Week 6, it looked like the Packers and Tonyan had reached a turning point. Tonyan had nine catches for 90 yards in a loss to the New York Jets. Last week vs. the Commanders, things went back to normal. Tonyan had three catches on four targets for 32 yards in another loss. So it looks like that game vs. the Jets was more of an outlier than things to come.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Tonyan isn’t a bad TE start in deeper PPR leagues. The Packers are definitely going to have to throw the ball to keep up with Buffalo. Allen Lazard is out. Randall Cobb is out. Christian Watson is questionable. The receiving options are limited. That should lead to more targets (plus red zone looks) for Tonyan.