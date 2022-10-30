Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills come off the bye week with a Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 8. The Bills entered the bye on a three-game winning streak, coming off a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Let’s take a look at the outlook for RB Devin Singletary this week vs. the Pack.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary had his best game of the season before the bye vs. the Chiefs, posting 85 yards on 17 carries with four catches on five targets for 22 yards. Singletary’s previous high this season was when he had nine catches for 78 yards and a TD vs. the Dolphins. So it feels like the Bills will want to get Singletary more work after some rest and moving forward in the stretch run of the season. The Packers are also a good matchup, allowing almost 140 rushing yards per game.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Singletary is a great RB2 or FLEX play in Week 8. The Bills should build a lead and ride Singletary to burn the clock for most of the second half. The Packers have had issues tackling and on defense.