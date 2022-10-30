Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. The Bills are coming off their bye week in Week 7, having won three straight, including the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Let’s take a look at Gabe Davis’ fantasy football outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis has been the definition of boom or bust this season. He was a boom in Week 1. He was boom the past two weeks before the bye. So it feels like we’ll see more consistency the rest of the season so long as Davis keeps making big plays. This is a good week for that. The Packers have Jaire Alexander, but he should shadow Stefon Diggs. Davis should see a few deep shots and has a ton of upside.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Davis is a great WR3/FLEX play this week. He’s got WR1/2 upside as well. As we mentioned, boom or bust is a potential snag but Davis should see 5-6 targets in a good matchup. He’s a solid play in all PPR formats.