Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills come back from their bye week with a matchup on Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. The Bills have won three in a row, coming off that big victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. We turn to this week in fantasy football, breaking down TE Dawson Knox.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

It’s been a disappointing season for those who thought Knox would be a top tight end in 2022. He has just 15 catches for 148 yards and a TD through five games. There’s some reason for optimism. He caught his first TD of the season against the Chiefs last game. This week vs. the Packers, it’s a great matchup given the Packers have lost three in a row and haven’t seen an offense close to the Bills all season. Dawson Knox should have plenty of chances in the red zone to see targets.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Dawson Knox is a decent TE start in PPR this week. He’s going to start catching TDs and that gives us hope. The worst case is he finishes around 8-10 points. The best case is multi-TDs and a breakout game.