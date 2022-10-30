Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon will get a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns. If you are considering using him in fantasy football during Week 8, here is an overview of what to expect from him after a strong performance statistically.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Mixon was not all that effective last weekend but did well from a fantasy perspective by scoring a touchdown. He rushed for just 3.4 yards per carry and finished with 58 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 22 yards. This is Mixon’s backfield as Samaje Perine ran the ball just once. Joe Burrow aired it out 42 times, and it will be interesting to see how this offense operates without Ja’Marr Chase for the next several weeks.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Mixon is a borderline top-five running back option, so if you have him on your fantasy roster, get him in the lineup.