Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is coming off a strong performance, and he could start getting an increase in targets moving forward. If you are considering putting Higgins into your fantasy football lineup in Week 8, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins was targeted seven times in the 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week, and he caught five passes for 93 yards. The Bengals will likely be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least a month, so Joe Burrow could start looking Higgins’ way more often to make up for the high number of targets that usually went to Chase. He will get a matchup against the Cleveland Browns, which allowed Lamar Jackson to throw 120 yards on 9-of-16 passing last week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Higgins is inside the top 10 among wide receivers for Week 8. Get him in your fantasy lineup on Monday.