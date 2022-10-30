Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst received a significant number of targets in last week’s game, and fantasy managers will hope that continues into their Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. If you are considering using him this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst caught 6-of-8 passes for 48 yards in last week’s 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons as Joe Burrow put the ball in the air 42 times. Hurst tied season highs in receptions and targets, and he could be in a position to see more looks with Ja’Marr Chase reported to be out 4-6 weeks with an injury. Hurst will face a Browns defense that allowed Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to catch a pass for 16 yards without a ton of pass attempts last week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Hurst is a top-10 tight end from a fantasy perspective this weekend, so he is certainly worthy of a start in certain situations.