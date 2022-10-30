Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett was held out of the end zone last week and will look to change that in a rivalry matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. If you are considering using Brissett in your fantasy football lineup in Week 8, here’s an overview of what to expect out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett completed 22-of-27 passes for 258 yards, and he rushed for 18 yards on three attempts with a lost fumble in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The passing yardage total is his second-highest mark of the season, and Brissett will get a matchup with a Browns defense that allowed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-13 passing last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Brissett is outside the top 20 among quarterbacks in fantasy football for Week 8, so you should find better options this weekend.