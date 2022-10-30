 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Kareem Hunt ahead of the Browns’ Week 8 matchup against the Bengals.

By Erik Buchinger
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.&nbsp; Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt picked up a touchdown last week but did not see many touches, and we’ll see if his workload increases in Week 8. If you are considering using Hunt in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to consider from him in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt rushed for four yards on five rushing attempts but found the end zone. He also caught 1-of-2 passes for four yards, and the bigger issue is Nick Chubb carried the ball 16 times and rushed for 91 yards and a score. Hunt had received double-digit carries in the first five games of the season, but he has just nine attempts in the last couple of games.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Given his small workload with Chubb dominating the backfield touches in this offense, keep Hunt on the bench. He is a fringe top-30 running back from a fantasy perspective in this spot.

