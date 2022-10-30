Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt picked up a touchdown last week but did not see many touches, and we’ll see if his workload increases in Week 8. If you are considering using Hunt in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to consider from him in a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt rushed for four yards on five rushing attempts but found the end zone. He also caught 1-of-2 passes for four yards, and the bigger issue is Nick Chubb carried the ball 16 times and rushed for 91 yards and a score. Hunt had received double-digit carries in the first five games of the season, but he has just nine attempts in the last couple of games.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Given his small workload with Chubb dominating the backfield touches in this offense, keep Hunt on the bench. He is a fringe top-30 running back from a fantasy perspective in this spot.