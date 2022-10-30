Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper led the team in receiving yards last weekend, and he’ll look to keep that rolling on Monday Night Football. He will get a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and here’s a look at what to consider if you’re deciding whether to put Cooper into your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Amari Cooper

Cooper saw 12 targets go his way two weeks in a row before that number dropped to four last week as he caught four three passes for 74 yards in a 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. He will get a matchup against a Bengals defense that allowed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-13 passing last week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Cooper is a top-15 wide receiver fantasy football option this weekend. If you have him on the roster, then he should be inserted in the starting lineup.