Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns hope to get in the win column on Monday Night Football in Week 8 when they take on their division and in-state rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns have not been able to get much going in the passing game, which means managers who have receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on the roster might be wondering if he’s even worth holding on to at this point in the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones has not made an impact at all this season, putting up 336 yards through seven games without finding the end zone once. He does have some ability to hit the big play, but the opportunities simply haven’t been there this season with Jacoby Brissett under center. It’s hard to see that changing in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Peoples-Jones can be left on the bench in Week 8.