Harrison Bryant start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are going into Week 8 hoping to start the climb back to .500 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. With David Njoku ruled out, Harrison Bryant will start at tight end for Cleveland. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineup for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE Harrison Bryant

Bryant has been a non-factor in Cleveland’s passing game, which can be said for anyone not named Amari Cooper. Jacoby Brissett simply isn’t going to chuck the ball around the park 40 times a game, and the Browns have had success running the ball. Bryant’s best shot at scoring points for his managers is getting in the end zone, which seems hard given his production so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Even though he’s starting with Njoku out, there are better streaming options than Bryant for Week 8.