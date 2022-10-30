NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, October 30

We head into the end of the week with a main seven-game slate on DraftKings for NBA. We should see plenty of players resting on the second of a back-to-back, so there will be good value plays available.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

The Dubs are on the second night of a back-to-back and could end up resting players. Jordan Poole also twisted his ankle last night, so good chance he ends up sitting. If Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and/or Draymond Green join Poole for some rest, there will be a lot of back court minutes available. Moses Moody ($3,500) and Ty Jerome ($3,100) stand out the most. Moody has picked up some garbage time minutes and can score. Jerome played 16 minutes on Saturday vs. the Hornets. Also keep an eye on Kevon Looney ($4,200) and James Wiseman ($4,100).

Bismack Biyombo, PHX vs. HOU, $4,800

It looks like Deandre Ayton will be out for the next few games. With Ayton sidelined on Friday night, Biyombo played 23 minutes and posted a double-double for 35.75 DKFP. Biyombo will have a good shot at duplicating that performance against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Jock Landale ($4,600) is also picking up additional minutes at the 5 and is an OK pivot off Biyombo chalk.

Doug McDermott, SAS vs. MIN, $4,100

The San Antonio Spurs will remain with Devin Vassell on Sunday. Josh Richardson and Jeremy Sochan are also out for the Spurs. So there should be some minutes at wing available. McDermott is already playing around 20 minutes per contest and would only need to hit a few outside shots at this price tag to make due. McDermott did score 19 points a few games ago against Minnesota.