Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Clippers on Sunday

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) face the Los Angeles Clippers (2-3) in a Western Conference showdown on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled from crypto.com Arena, where Los Angeles hopes to secure their first official home win of the season.

The Clippers are 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -2.5

Both teams come into Sunday’s matchup with depleted rosters, with Zion Williamson questionable for the Pelicans and Kawhi Leonard again on the sidelines for the Clippers. Los Angeles may be searching for its first win at home this season, but a top-6 defense should be able to limit New Orleans’ scoring, especially with some key pieces absent for this matchup. The Clippers should make this a low-scoring affair and capitalize with a win.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Four of the Clippers’ five games this season have finished under the point total, and it’s a testament to their defense coupled with some low scoring. Los Angeles has the sixth-best defensive rating, limiting opponents to 108.8 PPG. Conversely, the Clippers rank second-to-last in scoring with an average of 102.6 PPG. The defense should be at the forefront in this matchup, and the depleted rosters expect the point total to be low.