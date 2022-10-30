Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The New York Knicks look to stay hot on Sunday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but had won three in a row prior to Friday night. The Cavaliers have won four in a row and are looking like one of the better teams in the East, ready to compete with the Bucks for the Central division title. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Cavs-Knicks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4

We already know Darius Garland is out, so we aren’t waiting on any injury news. The Knicks also have a pretty clean injury report. Since losing the opener to the Raptors, the Cavs have won every game by at least nine points. Both games at home were pretty easy wins against the Wizards and Magic. The Knicks will be slightly tougher. It’s just difficult to pick against Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert right now. The Cavs’ crunchtime lineup (especially once Garland is back) is going to be nuts. Mitchell, LeVert, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman is tough to handle. Even in a close game, this feels like one Cleveland ends up backdoor covering anyway.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

The Knicks have been playing mostly in track meets. Something tells me we’ll see a lower-scoring game. It’s not like both teams don’t have strong defenders, particularly on the interior with Mitchell Robinson, Mobley and Allen. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett aren’t shooting the ball well. No one on the Knicks can really POP like players on the Cavs side. Cleveland is also second in the NBA in points allowed per game at 105.2. Unless Mitchell and LeVert shoot the lights out, this game could be lower scoring than people think.