 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

By pete.hernandez
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 26, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) travel to Southern California as they face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-5) at crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets lead the season series 1-0 after beating the Lakers earlier this season, who are trying to secure their first win of the season.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3.5

Denver is 3-3 against the spread while the Lakers are 0-5 this season. Los Angeles will eventually secure its first win of the season. The lack of efficiency on offense leaves little faith that Sunday night’s game will be the matchup to snap the losing streak. Earlier this season, the Nuggets thoroughly handled the Lakers in a 110-99 win, and look for them to make it a 2-0 series lead after this contest.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The point total has finished under in four of the Lakers’ five games this season, and their record is a testament to a strong defense coupled with a lackluster offense. Los Angeles ranks 11th in defensive rating with an average of 110.6 PPG allowed, but their offense ranks dead last with an average of 102.2 PPG. The Lakers may limit their opponents efficiently, but they can’t generate the offense to confidently pick the over in this matchup.

More From DraftKings Nation