Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) travel to Southern California as they face the Los Angeles Lakers (0-5) at crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets lead the season series 1-0 after beating the Lakers earlier this season, who are trying to secure their first win of the season.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3.5

Denver is 3-3 against the spread while the Lakers are 0-5 this season. Los Angeles will eventually secure its first win of the season. The lack of efficiency on offense leaves little faith that Sunday night’s game will be the matchup to snap the losing streak. Earlier this season, the Nuggets thoroughly handled the Lakers in a 110-99 win, and look for them to make it a 2-0 series lead after this contest.

Over/Under: Under 228.5

The point total has finished under in four of the Lakers’ five games this season, and their record is a testament to a strong defense coupled with a lackluster offense. Los Angeles ranks 11th in defensive rating with an average of 110.6 PPG allowed, but their offense ranks dead last with an average of 102.2 PPG. The Lakers may limit their opponents efficiently, but they can’t generate the offense to confidently pick the over in this matchup.