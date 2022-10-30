Mac Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 30. One of the early games will feature the New England Patriots and New York Jets meeting in an AFC East battle. Mac Jones was able to start last week’s game but was pulled about halfway through. Head coach Bill Belichick said it was to manage Jones’ injury, but there was speculation he may have lost his job as the starter. Jones was eventually named the starter for this game, but it remains to be seen how long of a leash he will have.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

The Patriots lack dominant pass-catchers, and Jones’ best aspect of his game is his ability to complete handoffs to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. He has completed 65% of his passes in four games and has 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. Jones is struggling as the starting quarterback, but it has just had the offense go more run-heavy in their scheme.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Jones should not be started in fantasy football. He hasn’t done anything this season to inspire any confidence, and if he has a bad first half, we could see Belichick pull the plug early again. Sit him.