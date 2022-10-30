 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 8

Through seven weeks of the NFL season, here’s a look at the draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL trade deadline has been fairly active, and trades can be made until November 1st. What teams do this time of year is oftentimes a clear indicator of what the front office thinks about the franchise and whether there is any chance for a postseason run.

For teams that don’t feel strong about their playoff chances, they may be looking toward rebuilding through the draft. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars both enter Sunday morning’s matchup in London with identical 2-5 records, but the Jags are in a much better situation in terms of the draft. Jacksonville could get one of the top selections yet again, while Denver unloaded its first round pick to the Seattle Seahawks, so this trade for Russell Wilson could backfire in a big way.

The Detroit Lions will look to avoid a a fifth consecutive loss in their matchup with the Miami Dolphins and at this point, the Lions would get the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order from 1-32. The first 18 picks are teams that would miss the playoffs if they started today. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Detroit Lions, 1-5, .583
  2. Houston Texans, 1-4-1, .530
  3. Carolina Panthers, 2-5, .425
  4. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 2-5, .466
  5. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 2-5, .479
  6. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 2-5, .504
  7. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-5, .508
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-5, .549
  9. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-4, .457
  10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-4, .445
  11. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 3-4, .453
  12. Arizona Cardinals, 3-4, .496
  13. New England Patriots, 3-4, .535
  14. Chicago Bears, 3-4, .558
  15. Washington Commanders, 3-4, .575
  16. Green Bay Packers, 3-4, .580
  17. Indianapolis Colts, 3-3-1, .518
  18. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-3, .492
  19. Atlanta Falcons, 3-4, .413
  20. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-3, .475
  21. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-3, .447
  22. Seattle Seahawks, 4-3, .457
  23. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 4-3, .517
  24. Baltimore Ravens, 5-3, .445
  25. Tennessee Titans, 4-2, .518
  26. New York Jets, 5-2, .491
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 5-2, .558
  28. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1, .517
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-2, .456
  30. New York Giants, 6-1, .544
  31. Buffalo Bills, 5-1, .526
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0, .504

