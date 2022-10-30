What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 8

The NFL trade deadline has been fairly active, and trades can be made until November 1st. What teams do this time of year is oftentimes a clear indicator of what the front office thinks about the franchise and whether there is any chance for a postseason run.

For teams that don’t feel strong about their playoff chances, they may be looking toward rebuilding through the draft. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars both enter Sunday morning’s matchup in London with identical 2-5 records, but the Jags are in a much better situation in terms of the draft. Jacksonville could get one of the top selections yet again, while Denver unloaded its first round pick to the Seattle Seahawks, so this trade for Russell Wilson could backfire in a big way.

The Detroit Lions will look to avoid a a fifth consecutive loss in their matchup with the Miami Dolphins and at this point, the Lions would get the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order from 1-32. The first 18 picks are teams that would miss the playoffs if they started today. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.