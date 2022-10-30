Raheem Blackshear start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

The Panthers’ RB situation is in flux after trading away Christian McCaffrey. On top of that, RB Chuba Hubbard has been ruled out for Week 8. Raheem Blackshear is set for a larger role in the Carolina offense because of that. Is it enough to start him in fantasy? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RBs Raheem Blackshear

The Panthers played their first game without McCaffrey last week. D’Onta Foreman led the way with 15 carries for 118 yards. He also recorded two catches for 27 yards. Fellow RB Chuba Hubbard factored into the mix with nine carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Hubbard also had two catches for 10 yards.

Blackshear only had two carries for -5 yards in that game, but he figures to see more work with Hubbard sidelined in Week 8.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Carolina offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo says he wants to spread the ball around to keep the running backs fresh. It’s clear that Blackshear will move to No. 2 in the running back pecking order behind Foreman. Does that warrant a starting spot in fantasy? Probably not.

You can look towards Blackshear as a potential FLEX if you are desperate or in a large fantasy league. However, it’s difficult to bank on reliable fantasy production from the second fiddle out of a backfield that has game flow working against it.