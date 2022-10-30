Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is coming off a huge performance heading into Monday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If you are a fantasy manager considering throwing Boyd into your lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd exploded for 155 yards and a touchdown as he caught 8-of-9 targets that went his way in last week’s 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Ja’Marr Chase is likely to be held out for at least a month with an injury, so Boyd will likely become a larger part of this offense moving forward. He will face a Browns defense that allowed Lamar Jackson to throw for 120 yards on 9-of-16 passes last week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

Boyd is a top-25 wide receiver from a fantasy perspective, so he can certainly be used as a flex option or a No. 2 wideout if you’re dealing with bye-week issues.