Week 8 fantasy football sleepers to consider over injuries and bad matchups

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 30. There are only two teams on bye this week, but they are likely leaving your fantasy lineups with gaping holes. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will try and rest up this week, but you may have to go down the depth chart of your roster to fill out your lineup. Here are some sleepers at each position that have upside for your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton

The reports are that Jameis Winston is fully healthy and the New Orleans Saints are still choosing to start Andy Dalton. He is coming off a game where he had three interceptions which I know doesn’t inspire confidence. Dalton also completed 30 passes and threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

PJ Walker

If you thought the first pick was rough, strap in for this one. The Carolina Panthers have a chance to head into Week 9 atop the NFC South if they pick up a win against the Atlanta Falcons. Walker took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwing for 177 yards with two touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard has already been ruled out so Walker may have to air the ball out more against an Atlanta defense giving up the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.

Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are 6-1 and having a great season despite lacking dominant pass-catchers. Jones completed 19 of his 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while adding 107 rushing yards and another touchdown on 11 carries. When given a good matchup Jones has stepped out despite not having a lot of support. The Giants face the Seattle Seahawks on Monday who are giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks per week.

Running backs

Chase Edmonds

Edmonds has all but lost his role in the Miami Dolphins offense, so you may be surprised to see him here. Starting running back Raheem Mostert is dealing with an injury and may not be 100% this week. Edmonds has a good matchup this week against the Detroit Lions' defense that is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Even if Mostert is healthy, Edmonds could be in line for a solid outing with the matchup.

Latavius Murray

The Denver Broncos offense is all over the place and lacks an identity. They will face the Jacksonville Jaguars early on Sunday morning in an international game. While Melvin Gordon is technically still the starter, Latavius Murray is still getting a lot of carries. He is coming off a game where he had eight carries for 24 yards and a touchdown. Murray now faces the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Kenneth Gainwell

This is going to be a deeper sleeper just because Gainwell is the sixth most important person in the Philadelphia Eagles offense and that is being generous. He had the second-most carries on the team last week against the Dallas Cowboys, but only had five for 25 yards. He faces a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that struggles to stop the run and has a good chance to sneak into the endzone at some point during the game.

Wide receivers

Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Panthers are in this weird space where they should be tanking, but they are also in contention for the division lead if they pick up a win on Sunday. Walker is trying to breathe fresh air into a Christian McCaffrey-less offense. They also traded away Robbie Anderson leaving Terrace Marshall with more opportunity. He only had three targets last week but faces a Falcons defense giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Olamide Zaccheaus

When you look at the pass-catchers for the Falcons, it gets a little confusing how their passing attack isn’t better. Drake London and Kyle Pitts both have fallen by the wayside leaving an opportunity for another player to step up. Damiere Byrd was the best receiver last week, but it was just one reception for a 75-yard score. This week, I think Zaccheaus has upside given his target share in recent weeks and a matchup against a Carolina defense giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow has fallen to the wayside in the Raiders' offense with the presence of star wide receiver Davante Adams. He has also been dealing with injuries this year. Either way, he and Las Vegas face the Saints who are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He should be in line for a bounceback game this week.

Tight Ends

Irv Smith Jr.

If you missed out on playing Isaiah Likely on Thursday Night Football you may be lamenting your decision. If you still need a tight end stream, look Irv Smith’s way. The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a bye week and should be well-rested. Smith didn’t light up the stat sheet the last time out, but he did come away with an important touchdown. The Vikings play the Arizona Cardinals this week and they are giving up the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. If you are missing Travis Kelce or Gerald Everett, he isn’t a bad pivot.

Juwan Johnson

The Saints' offense has been inconsistent this season, but Dalton under center gives an upgrade to his pass-catchers. Johnson has been dealing with injuries this week but should be able to suit up. If he does, he is worth a stream against the Las Vegas defense giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki has been a fantasy football nightmare with his inconsistency in the Dolphins' offense. He is a great blocker which limits his upside in the passing game and is even rumored to be a trade candidate for Miami at Tuesday’s deadline. Still, you might be in a pinch and need a streamer and Gesicki at least has upside against the Lions who give up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. He did have seven targets in his last game so there is that chance where he can get a high number of targets again.