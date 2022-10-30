Tyler Lockett injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett looked like he might be over the hump with his hamstring injury this week. After a limited practice session on Wednesday, he was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. But then he showed up with another injury on Friday, something with his ribs, and was limited in that day’s practice. Lockett is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the New York Giants.

Fantasy football implications

Given the late week addition of another injury, you’ll want to keep an eye on reports Sunday to get confirmation of his status. If it comes down to a game time decision, that could be a problem for fantasy lineups with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

If Lockett does play, he could be in for a lot of work with DK Metcalf expected to sit because of a knee injury. Marquise Goodwin just might be the best bet of any receiver on the Seahawks this week. He’s coming off a two-touchdown outing last week.