Jauan Jennings injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

You’ll want to keep an eye on the status of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings this week since the team is going to be shorthanded at the position with Deebo Samuel out. Jennings is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he’s officially questionable for Sunday’s tilt with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jennings missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned in a limited role on Friday. That’s trending in the right direction, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the news Sunday morning for confirmation on his status.

Fantasy football implications

Normally the Niners’ third receiver, Jennings is getting attention from fantasy football managers this week because of Samuel’s absence. His best outing of the season was back in Week 1, when he caught four passes for 62 yards, both season highs. Since then, he hasn’t had more than two catches in a game.

Wideout Brandon Aiyuk will slide into the No. 1 role, and tight end George Kittle could see plenty of targets ,too.