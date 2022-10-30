DK Metcalf injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

The Seattle Seahawks got a scare last week when wide receiver DK Metcalf left the game on a cart with a knee injury. Fortunately, it was later revealed that he would not require surgery, but it looks like he’s not going to be able to play this week.

Metcalf is officially listed as questionable. After sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he was listed as a limited participant on Friday. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said Friday that he would be “surprised” if Metcalf plays this week against the New York Giants.

Kickoff for that game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the news feeds that morning to look for reports on Metcalf’s status.

Fantasy football implications

It’s probably best to handle this week’s game as if Metcalf will not play. Even if he were to suit up, it’s not clear just how effective he can be. Without him, Tyler Lockett would be Seattle’s top option in the passing game, but he’s also questionable this week.

Marquise Goodwin could be worth a flyer in fantasy lineups. He scored twice last week with Metcalf out and Lockett dealing with a hamstring issue.