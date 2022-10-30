Davante Adams injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Game day Update: Adams is expected to play on Sunday.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams, listed as questionable after being a flu-like illness all week, is expected to play, source said. He felt better towards the end of the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams caught some kind of bug this week, likely of the flu variety. It kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was able to participate in Friday’s practice in a limited role. Adams is officially listed as questionable this week with the illness, but he is expected to play. Still, it’ll be good to check in and confirm that before the Raiders kickoff against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Adams is coming off an eight-catch, 95-yard outing last week against the Texans, his third straight game with at least 95 yards. He’s got a great matchup this week since the Saints will be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, making him a must-start player in fantasy football lineups.

Mack Hollins and Hunter Renfrow would see an increase in targets whenever Adams can’t play, but with Adams in the lineup, the fantasy appeal for both players is limited.