Darren Waller injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is nearing a return to action from a hamstring injury that’s kept on the sidelines since Week 5. He was a limited participant in all three of the team’s practice sessions this week, and Waller is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game.

The Raiders travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Waller’s production numbers were limited before his injury. He has just 175 yards and a touchdown on 16 catches. He posted 79 yards in Week 1, but has trailed off since then. Part of the issue has been a Raiders passing attack more focused on the wide receivers, Davante Adams in particular.

With Waller out of the lineup, the Raiders used Foster Moreau at tight end, with underwhelming results. Waller still has the potential to post TE1 numbers when he’s active, making him hard to overlook in fantasy football lineups.