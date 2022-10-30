Dalton Schultz injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is still dealing with a knee injury that’s been bothering him for most of the season. The good news is that he did practice all week, in a limited role, and looks like he’s on track to play again this week. The Cowboys officially listed him as questionable.

The Cowboys host the Chicago Bears in the early slot of games on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

After sitting out Week 6, he managed to suit up last week, catching all five passes that came his way for 49 yards, his best game since Week 1. He’s missed two games this season, and his knee injury has held back his production level when he has played. Hopefully, last week was a sign of better things to come, and he obviously benefits from having Dak Prescott back under center.

Undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot has been Dallas’ main option at tight end with Schultz limited. He’s caught seven passes for 70 yards this season, scoring his first career touchdown last week.