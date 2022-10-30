Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers head down to LA for a huge divisional showdown against the Rams in Week 8. The 49ers will be missing wide receiver Deebo Samuel, which could open the door for some other weapons on offense.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings could offer some upside but is dealing with some injury issues. He did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday and is listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will be the team’s two big playmakers, but Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk stand to benefit as well from Samuel’s absence. Jennings is a fairly low-ceiling player but can make some plays when needed. His best performance this season was in Week 1 when he had four receptions for 62 yards. He followed that with two receptions across two weeks for nine total yards, and then had two receptions each of the next four weeks.

In some ways, he’s a better real football player than fantasy football player. He’s good for a key third-down conversion, but not a lot else.

Start or sit in Week 8?

He’s got modest flex value at best. If you’ve got Samuel on your roster, he’s not a great fill-in unless you’re dealing with several injuries. CMC, Kittle, and Aiyuk are the players most likely to put up bigger numbers in Samuel’s absence.