Mack Hollins injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

Mack Hollins is still dealing with a heel injury. Just like last week, the Las Vegas Raiders listed the wide receiver as officially questionable, but barring a surprise of some kind it looks like Hollis will be able to play on Sunday. Hollins was able to practice all week, working as a limited participant in all three sessions, also mirroring last week.

The Raiders travel to the Crescent City to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Hollins caught two passes for 44 yards on three targets last week against the Texans. He also scored his second touchdown of the season. He doesn’t get a ton of look with Davante Adams gobbling up most of the targets in the passing game, but he’s emerged as Las Vegas’ No. 2 receiver over Hunter Renfrow.

If Hollins were to sit, Renfrow would move into his spot. Tight end Darren Waller could also return this week, which could mean fewer targets for Hollins.