Juwan Johnson injury: What status means for Week 8 fantasy football

The New Orleans Saints listed tight end Juwan Johnson as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Johnson started the week fine, getting in a full practice on Wednesday, but on Thursday the team listed him as limited with a hamstring injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday too.

The Saints host the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson was a popular pickup on the waiver wire this week after scoring twice last week. He’s got nine catches and 73 yards over his last two games. If you were thinking about inserting Johnson into your fantasy football lineup this week, you’ll want to check Sunday morning to make sure he’s active.

Another thing to consider with Johnson is the status of his fellow tight end Adam Trautman. Johnson’s production increase over the last two games coincided with Trautman’s injury early in their Week 6 matchup against the Bengals. Trautman is also questionable this week, and if he suits up, it would reduce the fantasy appeal of both players.