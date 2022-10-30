Air Force vs. Army odds heading into game week

The coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is at stake as the Air Force Falcons face the Army Black Knights in Arlington, TX on Saturday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Air Force (5-3, 2-3 Mountain West) should come in well-rested following their open week, but the last we saw of the Falcons on the field they fell 19-14 to Boise State. Haaziq Daniels finished with 14 carries for 70 yards and a score on the ground, and the senior quarterback was able to put the Falcons on the board in the second quarter. But a 19-7 lead from the Broncos at halftime proved too much to overcome, as Jonah Dalmas converted four field goals for Boise State in the winning effort. Brad Roberts had 25 carries for 90 yards, including Air Force’s second score of the game in the fourth quarter.

Army (3-4) is riding a two-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup, with their latest win coming in a 48-24 thrashing over UL Monroe. Jemel Jones scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns as the Black Knights rallied in the second half to the win. Army outscored UL Monroe 34-to-7 in the final two quarters, as Jones, who started his second straight game after beginning the year as the third-string quarterback, totaled 96 yards on the ground as well.

Air Force vs. Army projected opening odds

Spread: Air Force -6.5

Total: TBD