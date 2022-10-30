Florida vs. Texas A&M odds heading into game week

An SEC matchup will feature two elite running backs as the Florida Gators face the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, TX on Saturday, November 5 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) nearly gave the defending national champions a second-half scare on Saturday, but the Gators fell to Georgia 42-20 nonetheless. Despite the Bulldogs holding a 28-3 lead after the first two quarters, Florida scored the first 17 points of the third quarter to cut the deficit to just one score. But the defending national champions answered as they should, putting together consecutive touchdown drives to run away with the win. Saturday’s loss marks Florida’s fifth in the past six seasons to Georgia.

Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) had no answer for Quinshon Judkins in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Ole Miss. The freshman tailback rushed for 205 yards while quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns as the Rebels scored on three of four drives to end the first half and head into halftime with a 10-point lead. The 390 rushing yards allowed by the Aggies were the most allowed since 2003, when they surrendered 393 yards to Texas. The Aggies were plagued by penalties with nine for 51 yards while converting just five of 13 third downs opportunities.

Florida vs. Texas A&M projected opening odds

Spread: Texas A&M -3.5

Total: TBD