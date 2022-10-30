Florida State vs. Miami odds heading into game week

A longstanding rivalry enters its next chapter as the Florida State Seminoles face the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) is coming off a 41-16 rout of Georgia Tech, and it was a career day for quarterback Jordan Travis. Though he wasn’t sharp at all times, the junior threw for a career-best 396 yards and tied a career-high with three passing touchdowns as he connected with 10 different receivers in the winning effort. The Seminoles surpassed the 200-yard mark for the third straight game and beat the Yellowjackets for the first time since the 2014 ACC championship game.

Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) overcame Virginia in a low-scoring 14-12 win, and it took four overtimes for the Hurricanes to secure the victory. Neither team scored a touchdown in regulation as the Hurricanes converted a 20-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into OT. Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime was the game’s only play of the day to reach the endzone as the Hurricane’s offense was clearly limited without quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who was injured in Miami’s loss to Duke in the previous week.

Florida State vs. Miami projected opening odds

Spread: FSU -7.5

Total: TBA