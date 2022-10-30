Wake Forest vs. NC State odds heading into game week

A 15-game home winning streak is one the line as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 48-21 blowout loss to Louisville on Saturday, but the game was truly handed away in the third quarter. The Cardinals' defense forced eight turnovers from the Deamon Deacons, and a 35-0 scoring outburst in the third quarter from Louisville ended any hopes of a Wake Forest comeback. The dominant defensive effort included a 90-yard interception return by Quincy Riley, who helped propel Scott Satterfield to his first win over a top-10-ranked team. After cracking the top 10 in the AP poll for just the second time in school history, it will be a brief achievement as Wake Forest will certainly drop in the next poll.

NC State (6-2, 2-2 ACC) found itself in a double-digit deficit after halftime for the second-consecutive game, and once again the Wolfpack put together a resilient effort to walk away with the win. First-year quarterback M.J. Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help the Wolfpack rally from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter and eke out a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Already on the border of the AP poll, it remains to be seen whether struggling to beat a two-win team has any implications in the minds of the voters.

Spread: Wake Forest -3

Total: TBA