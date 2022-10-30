 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake Forest vs. NC State odds heading into game week

NC State will put its home win streak on the line as they welcome Wake Forest on Saturday.

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 27: North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) celebrates after passing for his second touchdown of the game during a football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 27, 2022, Carter-Finley Stadium at in Raleigh, NC. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A 15-game home winning streak is one the line as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on the ACC Network.

Wake Forest (6-2, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 48-21 blowout loss to Louisville on Saturday, but the game was truly handed away in the third quarter. The Cardinals' defense forced eight turnovers from the Deamon Deacons, and a 35-0 scoring outburst in the third quarter from Louisville ended any hopes of a Wake Forest comeback. The dominant defensive effort included a 90-yard interception return by Quincy Riley, who helped propel Scott Satterfield to his first win over a top-10-ranked team. After cracking the top 10 in the AP poll for just the second time in school history, it will be a brief achievement as Wake Forest will certainly drop in the next poll.

NC State (6-2, 2-2 ACC) found itself in a double-digit deficit after halftime for the second-consecutive game, and once again the Wolfpack put together a resilient effort to walk away with the win. First-year quarterback M.J. Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help the Wolfpack rally from an 18-point deficit in the third quarter and eke out a 22-21 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Already on the border of the AP poll, it remains to be seen whether struggling to beat a two-win team has any implications in the minds of the voters.

Wake Forest vs. NC State opening odds

Spread: Wake Forest -3
Total: TBA

